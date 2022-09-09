Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 9 September 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí probe serious assault during DJ set at at Electric Picnic

The assault occurred sometime between 10pm – 12 midnight on Friday night.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM
52 minutes ago 8,985 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5862096
File photo of people at Electric Picnic.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo of people at Electric Picnic.
File photo of people at Electric Picnic.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a man was seriously assaulted during a performance at Electric Picnic. 

The assault occurred sometime between 10pm – 12 midnight on Friday night in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire.

The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set, gardaí said. 

A man in his 30s received serious injuries in the assault. He is currently receiving treatment at St James’ Hospital in Dublin. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to gardaí. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident to make it available to them.

“Any person with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda Station.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie