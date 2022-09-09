Gardaí probe serious assault during DJ set at at Electric Picnic

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a man was seriously assaulted during a performance at Electric Picnic.
The assault occurred sometime between 10pm – 12 midnight on Friday night in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire.
The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set, gardaí said.
A man in his 30s received serious injuries in the assault. He is currently receiving treatment at St James’ Hospital in Dublin. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to gardaí.
A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident to make it available to them.
“Any person with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda Station.”
