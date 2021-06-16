#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
Advertisement

'We're confident the festival can take place': Electric Picnic announces new dates for September

The three-day festival is set to run from 24 to 26 September.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 5,940 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5468454
Electric Picnic 2019
Electric Picnic 2019
Electric Picnic 2019

ELECTRIC PICNIC ORGANISERS are “confident” that the festival can go ahead again this year, with dates set for September.

The three-day music and arts festival is scheduled to take place in Co Laois from 24 to 26 September.

It has been pushed back from the first weekend of September to capitalise on the number of people who will be vaccinated.

“Given the great progress the HSE is making on the vaccine rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70% of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year,” organisers said this afternoon.

“We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make.”

People who already have a ticket for the festival that cannot attend on the new dates are entitled to a full refund.

An event management plan for the festival submitted to Laois County Council outlines that the anticipated number of attendees is a “maximum of 70,000 people per day including guests and children”.

“Low-key entertainment” is planned for early entry ticketholders on 23 September, which is limited to 20,000 people.

Last year, organisers announced in May that Electric Picnic 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Headliners who were due to appear included Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.

Ticketholders were allowed to request a refund or carry their ticket over for 2021.

EP Republic Limited is receiving €423,135 to stage “live music and theatre shows, comedy acts and arts in Stradbally Hall and Olympia Theatre” under a government scheme aimed at revitalising the live performance industry.

It’s been awarded one of the largest sums in the scheme, topped only by Aiken Promotions, which will receive €581,811 towards performances in Vicar Street.

Another three recipients in Dublin were awarded €423,135 alongside Electric Picnic, while other music, theatre and culture events around the country are receiving a range of amounts. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie