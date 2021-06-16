'We're confident the festival can take place': Electric Picnic announces new dates for September

ELECTRIC PICNIC ORGANISERS are “confident” that the festival can go ahead again this year, with dates set for September.

The three-day music and arts festival is scheduled to take place in Co Laois from 24 to 26 September.

It has been pushed back from the first weekend of September to capitalise on the number of people who will be vaccinated.

“Given the great progress the HSE is making on the vaccine rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70% of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year,” organisers said this afternoon.

“We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make.”

We’re delighted to share the news that Electric Picnic 2021 is moving to the 24th – 26th September 🎪🌳✨📆 pic.twitter.com/2Naa3TPe7y — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) June 16, 2021 Source: Electric Picnic /Twitter

People who already have a ticket for the festival that cannot attend on the new dates are entitled to a full refund.

An event management plan for the festival submitted to Laois County Council outlines that the anticipated number of attendees is a “maximum of 70,000 people per day including guests and children”.

“Low-key entertainment” is planned for early entry ticketholders on 23 September, which is limited to 20,000 people.

Last year, organisers announced in May that Electric Picnic 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Headliners who were due to appear included Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.

Ticketholders were allowed to request a refund or carry their ticket over for 2021.

EP Republic Limited is receiving €423,135 to stage “live music and theatre shows, comedy acts and arts in Stradbally Hall and Olympia Theatre” under a government scheme aimed at revitalising the live performance industry.

It’s been awarded one of the largest sums in the scheme, topped only by Aiken Promotions, which will receive €581,811 towards performances in Vicar Street.

Another three recipients in Dublin were awarded €423,135 alongside Electric Picnic, while other music, theatre and culture events around the country are receiving a range of amounts.