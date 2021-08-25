Electric Picnic promoters 'need an answer by the end of the day' from Laois County Council

ELECTRIC PICNIC PROMOTERS have said they need an answer by the end of the day from Laois County Council after they reapplied for a licence to hold the event next month.

Speaking this afternoon on RTÉ’s News at One programme, Caroline Downey from MCD productions said they had reapplied for a licence but needed an answer by the end of the day in order to ensure the festival could go ahead.

“We have reapplied and asked for an answer by the close of the business day in light of what Stephen Donnelly had to say, as well as Tony Holohan,” she said.

She emphasised that if there is to be a greenlight it will have to be by “this evening or tomorrow”.

If they do not receive a reply from Laois County Council by then it would be likely that the organisation of the festival would have to go under review by the organisers, said Downey.

Their reapplication for a license from Laois County Council comes after yesterday’s remarks from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and comments from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this morning.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Department of Health yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) would not be opposed from a public health perspective to large events taking place with only vaccinated people in attendance.

“We wouldn’t have a concern from a public health point of view to express about an event that happened that was confined to vaccinated people,” he said.

Downey said today that Electric Picnic organisers are “running out of time” to put together the festival.

Speaking about the construction of the stage and facilities required from Electric Picnic Downey said, “We should have started last week, so the build will be starting this week but we would need to start as soon as possible and work morning, noon and night to get it up and done”.

Earlier this month, Laois County Council released a statement saying that the licence was not being granted for the event which traditionally takes place in Stradbally every summer.

The statement read: “Laois County Council has today made the decision to refuse a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event at Stradbally, Co Laois.”

“The decision has been made following the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the Council from the HSE.”

“Furthermore, it is noted that under current government measures for the management of Covid-19, events of this nature are restricted to an attendance of 500 people only.”

Covid-19 rules currently limit numbers at organised outdoor events to 500 at venues with capacity in excess of 5,000.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin