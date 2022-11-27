Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Advertisement

Government ‘on track’ to reach target of 950,000 electric vehicles, says Ryan

Ryan says the government will launch a new €100 million strategy next month that will see more charging stations installed.

6 minutes ago 326 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

MINISTER FOR THE Environment Eamon Ryan claimed the Government is “on track” to reach its target of having 950,000 electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Ryan said the government will launch a new €100 million strategy next month that will see more charging stations installed around the country.

However, the Green Party leader said the plan to tackle climate change is not only about switching to electric vehicles but also encouraging the public to use public transport.

Ryan said he wants to improve bus services, and to make it easier and safer for the public to cycle and walk.

The Government is expected to publish its revised Climate Action Plan, which will set out the roadmap on how it will cut emissions by 50% by the end of this decade.

Ryan told RTE’s the The Week In Politics programme: “Change is happening. We are starting to roll out the public transport solutions, the bus services, the electrification of our transport system. It’s a huge challenge. It is beyond compare.

“It will require consensus across the country to make decisions about reallocation of road space, so we get the buses through traffic quickly.

“We’re starting to see traffic come back to those gridlock levels of the past.

“We cannot for the sake of gridlock or for the sake of climate allow that to happen.

“We will make the political decisions to promote public transport, to make it safer to walk and cycle, to not just to meet those climate targets but to make the country the best.”

CAR Eamon Ryan said the government is on track to having 950,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2030 Source: John Watson/PA

The Government has a target of having around 950,000 electric vehicles on Ireland’s road in the next eight years.

“We will get to very close to about 950,000 and we’re actually on track to deliver that,” he added.

“We will next month will be launching a new strategy as to how we put in the charging stations – €100 million which we’re going to commit to to make it easier for people to do the right thing.

“It is cheaper by going electric, they are better cars.”

Ryan said the updated Climate Action Plan will include Moneypoint power station switching from coal to oil.

“The only place with deeper water in Europe is in Rotterdam,” he added.

“So we can use that strategic advantage at the mouth of the Shannon, where you are close to the offshore wind, and bring that into Moneypoint, convert to hydrogen and use on our grid to give us a secure stable energy system for the future.

“It’s real. It’s happening. It’s going to be good for Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie