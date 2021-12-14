Plans for €100 electricity credit to go before Cabinet today

PLANS FOR THE one-off electricity credit of €100 per household will go before Cabinet today.

The Journal reported last week that the government planned to move on measures that will reduce household energy bills given that inflation has hit a 20-year high.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said every single household will get €100 taken off their bill, though it might take a couple of months for the reduction to appear on people’s bills as the measure will require new legislation.

Over two million customers will be able to avail of the credit, including those with pre-pay meters, it is understood.

The move come as housing, electricity, water, gas and home heating prices jumped an overall 12% in the year and just over 0.2% in November alone.

Electricity prices had increased by almost 5% in the month, up nearly 21% over the 12 months, according to the latest figures.

Ministers will also be briefed today on the accelerated booster plan which is due to be published this week.

The Journal reported last week that government wants to be able to offer those over 40, and those over 30 a booster shot this month, in a bid to get 1.5 million people the third Covid-19 jab by Christmas. A plan is also in place to roll out the vaccine to children.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris told Newstalk yesterday evening that the booster campaign will be ramped up, stating that it is probably inevitable that Ireland will experience an Omicron spike in the new year.

However, he said the evidence is that the vaccine and the booster is very effective against the new variant in terms of serious illness and hospitalisations, albeit that the case numbers might rise, he said.

The minister said “we have to try and find a way of living with this [virus] in 2022″ and that a longer term strategy on how to live alongside Covid-19 is needed.

When asked about the possibility of restrictions in the new year, given that the UK is considering more restrictions, Harris said when we talk about new restrictions in the UK, we are ignoring the fact that many of the restrictions being discussed are still looser than many of the restrictions currently in place in Ireland.

“They are coming at it from a different starting point,” he said of the UK.

Long-term strategy needed now

Restrictions in and of themselves are not a silver bullet, he added.

Harris said an accelerated booster campaign, ventilation in schools and antigen testing must play an important role in the management of the virus next year.

He said sadly this virus is going to be with us “in some guise” over the next year, “and people have to live and be enabled and empowered to live”.

Harris will bring his own memo to Government tomorrow on additional supports for businesses who take on apprentices. This will include a new annual financial incentive for employers to hire apprentices, which will be paid from January 2022. The amount will be outlined later in the week.

The Minister will update on the 2021 apprenticeship figures to date, which show 7,484 registrations – an increase of 29% on figures for the same period in 2019.

There were 4,433 craft and 740 other apprentice registrations at this point in 2019. These are now 5,934 and 1,550 respectively. The broader range of apprenticeship offerings and a growth in registrations has created an ‘apprentice population’ of 23,459 by the end of November 2021.

New apprenticeship programmes

Harris will also update on the roll out of new apprenticeship programmes including a new healthcare assistant programme, farm manager, roofing and cladding and HGV apprenticeships.

Today’s Cabinet meeting will not be the last one before Christmas, with another meeting set for next week.

However, the Dáil will finish up its business this week for Christmas, with politicians not returning to Leinster House until mid-January.