Routes of 3 major underground electricity cables in Dublin revealed

THE ROUTES FOR the placement of three high-voltage underground cable circuits in Dublin have been announced.

EirGrid – the operator and maintainer of the electricity grid in Ireland – has announced three of the routes for its significant Powering Up Dublin initiative, which will see the replacement of over 50km of high-voltage cables around the city.

The works involved are due to kick off late this year or early next year, and are set to last into 2029, in what is a major overhaul of the city’s electricity grid. Large-scale works will be present for different periods in the affected areas.

Eirgrid said that the current cables have been in place for almost half a century and need to be upgraded in order to transform and modernise the city’s electricity supply.

The operator said it has chosen the routes following significant consultation with local communities and stakeholders. The cables will be laid on routes linking electricity substations between:

Finglas and North Wall

North Wall and Poolbeg

Poolbeg and Carrickmines

Routes for a further two cable circuits linking Poolbeg and Inchicore substations are due to be announced in the coming months. The work will also involve the upgrading of electricity substations, and the delivery of a new substation at Poolbeg.

The routes

According to the maps supplied, the route from between Finglas and North Wall will begin at the substation in Finglas. The cable will run alongside the M50 before cutting down Ratoath and later Ballybogin Roads, follwing the River Tolka.

From there it will cross the Finglas Road and head through Phibsborough at Cross Guns Bridge, before heading down Whitworth Road alongside the Royal Canal, through Ballybough and onto the 3Arena, before reaching North Wall substation.

From North Wall, the cable will be then head towards Poolbeg substation, crossing the water.

From there, the cable will be laid underwater before it meets the land again near Blackrock at Rock Road. It will move inland through Carysfort Avenue, past Monkstown onto Galloping Green and pass beneath Leapordstown Racecourse before it reaches Carrickmines Substation.

Decarbonise

EirGrid said that the Powering Up Dublin programme will play a key role in efforts to decarbonise the electricity system by allowing more power to be brought onto the grid from planned renewable energy sources.

This is in line with EirGrid’s goals of up to 80% of Ireland’s electricity coming from renewables by 2030, up from 40% in 2020.

EirGrid established the Dublin Infrastructure Forum in order to consult with other utilities, local authorities and public service providers in relation to the planned works.

It said much of the cable will be placed under public roads, but that each route will also include off-road sections. These include ducts that have been placed during work on the Royal Canal Greenway as well other sections at Dublin Port and Leopardstown Racecourse.

A number public information events for the programme will be held in communities due to be affected by the works in February.

Commenting on the plans, EirGrid Chief Infrastructure Officer Michael Mahon said that the public consultation had provided the operator with “invaluable local, specialised information that was integral in determining the most appropriate routes for each cable in each part of Dublin”.

“By setting up the Dublin Infrastructure Forum we have been able to work with stakeholders to get infrastructure built that will significantly aid the delivery of these routes, and ultimately lessen disruption for people,” he said.