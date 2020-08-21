About 40,000 homes and businesses still without power after Storm Ellen

People are hit by waves on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co Cork, on Wednesday.

ABOUT 40,000 homes and businesses around the country remain without power after Storm Ellen.

Some 50,000 premises were without power overnight but thousands more had their electricity restored this morning.

ESB said all its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, and electricity has already been restored to about 150,000 premises overall.

There are more than 1,700 individual faults and the areas most affected include Cork, Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Roscommon and Leitrim.

ESB said it hopes to restore power to the majority of the remaining premises later today.

“In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE,” an ESB spokesperson said.

If a member of the public encounters fallen trees or wires or, they should never touch or approach them as they may be live and extremely dangerous. Any damage to electricity infrastructure can be reported by calling 1800 372 999.

Forecast

Today is another blustery day in many parts of the country with strong west to southwest winds and gales at times along exposed coasts in the west, south and east.

Met Éireann has said there will be widespread showers or longer spells of rain this morning, some heavy at times, becoming more scattered during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will remain blustery with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent across the western half of the country. Showers may merge to give longer spells of rain in the west and northwest later.

Minimum temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong in coastal areas.

Tomorrow is expected to be quite cool and breezy. There will be rain in the northwest during the morning, but otherwise there will be a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells.

Maximum temperatures will reach 15 to 19 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.