This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poacher killed by elephant then eaten by lions in South Africa

Only the man’s skull and a pair of trousers were recovered.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,840 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580756
A roaring lion in Kruger National Park.
Image: Shutterstock
A roaring lion in Kruger National Park.
A roaring lion in Kruger National Park.
Image: Shutterstock

A SUSPECTED POACHER in South Africa was killed by an elephant before his remains were eaten by a pride of lions. 

The incident occurred in Kruger National Park with four of the man’s accomplices subsequently arrested. 

South African National Parks (SANP) has said the man’s family were contacted by his accomplices to say he had been killed by an elephant while they were in the park to poach rhino.

The family then called park rangers to recover his body and a search operation was launched on Wednesday.

Rangers on foot supported by a search plane failed to find the body during an initial search but resumed the search the following morning after information had been provided by the deceased’s accomplices. 

“During this search, which was boosted with a further compliment of Field Rangers, the remains of a body were discovered,” SANP said in a statement. 

“Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants,” the statement added. 

Police are now also investigating the incident and the park’s managing executive Glenn Phillips passed condolences to the deceased’s family before saying the incident should serve as a warning to poachers.  

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the diseased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie