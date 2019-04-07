Poacher killed by elephant then eaten by lions in South Africa

A SUSPECTED POACHER in South Africa was killed by an elephant before his remains were eaten by a pride of lions.

The incident occurred in Kruger National Park with four of the man’s accomplices subsequently arrested.

South African National Parks (SANP) has said the man’s family were contacted by his accomplices to say he had been killed by an elephant while they were in the park to poach rhino.

The family then called park rangers to recover his body and a search operation was launched on Wednesday.

Rangers on foot supported by a search plane failed to find the body during an initial search but resumed the search the following morning after information had been provided by the deceased’s accomplices.

“During this search, which was boosted with a further compliment of Field Rangers, the remains of a body were discovered,” SANP said in a statement.

“Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants,” the statement added.

Police are now also investigating the incident and the park’s managing executive Glenn Phillips passed condolences to the deceased’s family before saying the incident should serve as a warning to poachers.

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the diseased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains,” he said.