#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Zoo worker killed by blow of elephant's trunk in Spain

The 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

By AFP Friday 26 Feb 2021, 8:49 AM
48 minutes ago 6,779 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5366053
(File photo)
Image: Shutterstock
(File photo)
(File photo)
Image: Shutterstock

A ZOO WORKER in Spain has died after he was struck by an elephant’s trunk, knocking his head against the bars of an enclosure, the zoo and local officials have said.

The female elephant, which weighs around 4,000 kg whacked the 44-year-old with her trunk on Wednesday morning at the Cabarceno Natural Park near the northern city of Santander, the zoo said in a statement.

The 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries some three hours later, it added.

At the time staffers were cleaning the elephant stables as part of their daily duties and the elephant was with her calf in the compound.

“We’re talking about unpredictable animals,” Javier Lopez Marcano, the tourism minister in the regional government of Cantabria which owns the zoo, told reporters.

“The force of the strike was tremendous, of a magnitude that one could not survive,” he added.

Cabárceno has lost a person very dear to his colleagues and a worker dedicated to his work as a caregiver for almost two decades.

Police and the zoo said they had opened an investigation. It is the first such incident in the park’s 31-year history.

Cabarceno Natural Park is home to almost 120 animal species including wolves, tigers, lions and jaguars which live in large enclosures where one or more species co-exist.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last year a 46-year-old keeper was mauled by a 200-kilo gorilla at Madrid Zoo Aquarium, leaving her with two broken arms and chest and head injuries.

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie