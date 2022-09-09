Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 9 September 2022
Thousands of runners rally across US to ‘finish Eliza’s run’

The runs were organised as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis.

By Press Association Friday 9 Sep 2022, 7:52 PM
People observe a moment's silence before the run.
THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE in cities across the US gathered to finish the run of a woman who was abducted while out running.

The runs were organised as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.

A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The killing of the 34-year-old nursery school teacher and mother of two shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners.

An obituary described Ms Fletcher as a “born athlete” who enjoyed spending time outside with her husband and children.

Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

In response, groups of runners decided to “finish Eliza’s run” in the pre-dawn darkness on Friday morning, a week after her killing.

Many wore pink tops and purple shorts in her honour.

Groups ran in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and many other cities and towns around the country.

Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the Finish Eliza’s Run event.

