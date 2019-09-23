This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crimestoppers appeal for mother of two young children who's been missing since November 2013

Elizabeth Clarke (30) was last seen in the Navan area almost six years ago.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Sep 2019, 11:22 AM
54 minutes ago 4,644 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4820689
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

CRIMESTOPPERS HAS TODAY launched an appeal for information over a missing mother of two who has been missing for nearly six years.

Elizabeth Clarke (30) was last seen in the Navan area in November 2013. 

She is described as being 5’3″ in height with brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

Superintendent Sean Farrell from Navan Garda Station said: “I am appealing to anyone with information on the disappearance of Elizabeth to come forward. She was last seen in the Navan area in November 2013.

As a mother of two young children, her family are desperate for any information on her whereabouts. I urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy added: “The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.  I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”

