Crimestoppers appeal for mother of two young children who's been missing since November 2013

CRIMESTOPPERS HAS TODAY launched an appeal for information over a missing mother of two who has been missing for nearly six years.

Elizabeth Clarke (30) was last seen in the Navan area in November 2013.

She is described as being 5’3″ in height with brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

Superintendent Sean Farrell from Navan Garda Station said: “I am appealing to anyone with information on the disappearance of Elizabeth to come forward. She was last seen in the Navan area in November 2013.

As a mother of two young children, her family are desperate for any information on her whereabouts. I urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy added: “The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”