Queen Elizabeth reacts: 'The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning'

The Queen in Windsor Castle at the weekend.

The Queen in Windsor Castle at the weekend.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE HAS issued the first official statement from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II since her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The short statement reads: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The interview, first aired in the early hours of Monday morning, provoked a plethora of commentary and wall-to-wall coverage in British media.

Newspapers carried headlines this morning such as “Palace in turmoil” and “what have they done?” in reaction to the interview.

Meghan and Harry alleged in the interview that a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – made a racist comment about their unborn son.

During the candid interview, Meghan suggested her son was not made a prince because of his race. She also spoke about having suicidal thoughts and said her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

The screening of the interview on RTÉ 2 last night attracted more than 800,000 viewers.

Separately, British broadcasting regulator Ofcom said earlier it had received more than 41,000 complaints about comments made by Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the interview.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Morgan has been repeatedly critical of Harry and Meghan in the past. He also walked off the set of the show for a period this morning after being criticised by another presenter for his comments.