Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Former White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Biden, 77, now has the endorsement of all former major Democratic candidates.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,188 Views 23 Comments
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER WHITE HOUSE hopeful Elizabeth Warren has endorsed her onetime rival Joe Biden, becoming the final major Democratic candidate to publicly support his presidential bid.

The formal backing from Warren, a progressive senator from Massachusetts, comes two days after ex-candidate Bernie Sanders announced his backing for Biden, and 24 hours after Barack Obama formally endorsed his two-term vice president.

“We can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American,” Warren said in a video message, referring to the Republican incumbent.

“And that’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

Warren’s pledge of support is the latest boost for the centrist stalwart Biden, who has been the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee since his lone remaining rival Sanders quit the race last week.

Warren - who built her campaign around a promise to end a corrupt” Washington system that she said rewarded the wealthy and fueled economic inequality – dropped out in early March.

Biden has surged since he righted his listing campaign ship by winning the South Carolina primary on 29 February and most of the subsequent contests. 

Warren has hammered Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that his administration lacks a comprehensive plan to end the crisis that has so far killed 26,000 people in the United States.

“In this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good effective government,” she said.

Warren framed Biden as a politician of grace and grit who has spent nearly his entire life in public service and has the experience and dedication to “rebuild and transform” the nation.

The 70-year-old spoke of seeing Biden’s capabilities up close when he was vice president and she was helping the White House establish a financial watchdog agency.

“He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods,” she said.

Biden, 77, now has the endorsement of all former major Democratic candidates, including Senator Kamala Harris, who has been discussed as a potential vice presidential pick.

© – AFP 2020

AFP

