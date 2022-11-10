Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff reportedly ends all remote working

Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform nearly two weeks ago.

32 minutes ago 4,750 Views 4 Comments
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

ELON MUSK’S FIRST email to Twitter staff has reportedly ended all remote working, with the billionaire said to have told staff he expects them in the office at least 40 hours a week.

According to Bloomberg, the new Twitter owner has warned staff the company faces “difficult times ahead”.

Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform nearly two weeks ago and has already cut around 50% of the company’s staff and has set about changing a number of aspects of the site, including how verification works and introducing a new subscription service.

The report said Musk told staff that there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the firm’s current economic situation and said “intense work” would be needed to help Twitter succeed.

Musk is said to have also eliminated so-called days of rest from Twitter calendars – a companywide day off which was introduced during the pandemic when staff first switched to remote working.

Before the Tesla boss completed his takeover, Twitter had a relaxed policy around remote work, which became widespread during the pandemic.

Now it is to be banned unless personally approved by Musk.

In his message, the billionaire is said to have also told staff that he wants to see subscriptions – including the revamped Twitter Blue service he has introduced – account for half of Twitter’s revenue.

Twitter Blue has now launched in the UK, with users able to pay a £6.99 monthly fee to get a verification blue tick badge on their profile, with other additional Twitter perks said to be coming in the future.

The scheme has been controversial because of its chaotic launch and concerns raised by some that it will allow bad actors to appear more authentic on the site simply by paying for verified status.

Bloomberg reported that in a separate email, Musk told staff that the platform’s priority over the next few days should be “finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie