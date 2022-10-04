Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 4 October 2022
Elon Musk in Twitter row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over Russia 'peace plan'

Musk sparked the controversy on Twitter by proposing a peace deal involving re-running annexation referendum under UN supervision.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 13,472 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5883497
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

US BILLIONAIRE ELON Musk was embroiled in a social media spat with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday over his ideas on ending Russia’s invasion.

Musk sparked the controversy on Twitter by proposing a peace deal involving re-running under UN supervision annexation referendums in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions, acknowledging Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula and giving Ukraine a neutral status.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder created a poll to let his more than 107 million followers vote on the idea.

Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own, asking: “Which @elonmusk do you like more?” with the options “One who supports Ukraine” and “One who supports Russia”.

Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk replied bluntly: “My very diplomatic response (to Musk) is to get lost.”

Melnyk added that “the only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your tesla crap”. 

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak suggested a “better peace plan” under which Ukraine took back its territories including Crimea, Russia was demilitarised and denuclearised and “war criminals” faced an international tribunal.

Musk later said Moscow could announce a full mobilisation, leading to a “full war” where “death on both sides will be devastating” given Russia’s far larger population.

“Victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to cease hostilities and negotiate after ordering a partial mobilisation to bolster his forces and threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Zelensky has said he will never negotiate with Russia as long as Putin remained its leader.

© AFP 2022 

