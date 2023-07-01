Twitter imposes temporary cap on viewing tweets

TWITTER BOSS ELON Musk has said unverified users will now only be able to view 600 tweets per day, in a temporary cap.

Musk said the new limit was in response to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”.

Verified accounts will be allowed to see a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. New, unverified accounts will only be able to view 300 per day.

Musk said the caps were “temporary limits”.

He said yesterday that Twitter “hit another all-time high in user-seconds last week”.

#Twitterdown and RIP Twitter began trending as frustrated users were faced with a message saying: “Rate limit exceeded. Please wait a few moments then try again”.

Twitter has seen multiple controversies since Musk acquired the platform last year, including the dismissal of thousands of staff and issues with monitoring of the platform.

Musk later admitted that these mass layoffs resulted in the platform losing a large amount of its functionality.

He also oversaw the scrapping of legacy “blue ticks”, which verified a user’s identity and were replaced by a paid-for subscription called Twitter Blue.

Users who pay a monthly fee receive the blue tick and can make longer tweets up to 10,000 characters.

Other select features available only to subscribers include non-fungible token (NFT) profile pictures, making changes to published tweets and seeing around 50% fewer ads.

Twitter has said that the service “elevates quality conversations”.