Garda injured in hit-and-run as he performed checkpoint in Cork city

A GARDA HAS been hospitalised after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Cork.

The incident happened yesterday evening on the Monahan Road in the city, just a few hundred metres from where Elton John was performing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The garda was hit by a motorcyclist who failed to remain at the scene of the crash. The news comes just one day after it emerged a garda inspector had his foot amputated following a hit-and-run in Limerick.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said no arrest have yet been made.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on the Monahan Road in Cork on the evening of Friday, 1st July.

“A motorcyclist collided with a Garda member (male) who was performing a checkpoint at the location at approximately 7pm. The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.”

“The Garda member was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. These injuries are not life-threatening.”