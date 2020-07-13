This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 13 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The only grandson of Elvis Presley has died aged 27

Benjamin Keough was found dead yesterday near Los Angeles.

By AFP Monday 13 Jul 2020, 9:15 AM
34 minutes ago 14,994 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148328
Lisa Marie Presley with her son Benjamin Keough.
Image: Admedia Inc SIPA USA/PA Images
Lisa Marie Presley with her son Benjamin Keough.
Lisa Marie Presley with her son Benjamin Keough.
Image: Admedia Inc SIPA USA/PA Images

ELVIS PRESLEY’S ONLY grandson died yesterday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley’s manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found dead in Calabasas near Los Angeles, police sources told TMZ.

Manager Roger Widynowski gave no details about the death, saying that Lisa Marie Presley – Elvis’s only child from his marriage to actor Priscilla Presley – was “heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated”.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Widynowski said, adding she was “trying to stay strong” for her daughters.

Keough seldom appeared in public, but the few photos of him showed his strong resemblance to his grandfather.

Lisa Marie Presley, who has three other children, had described Keough’s resemblance to Elvis as “just uncanny.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

TMZ reported Keough was a musician who had done some acting and had attended the 40th anniversary of Elvis’s death at the star’s former home Graceland in Memphis in 2017.

Rock’n'roll legend Elvis Presley died in 1977 aged 42.

If you need to speak to someone, contact: 

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie