#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

EU medicine regulator evaluating Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe

The EMA has also been in touch with representatives of the Chinese Sinopharm jab.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 5:03 PM
50 minutes ago 5,846 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5389410
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) is set to inspect facilities in Russia that are producing the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in the hopes of approving the jab for use in the European Union.

This morning, the EMA’s executive director Emer Cooke told the European Parliament health committee that the regulator is planning inspections of the manufacturing and clinical sites in Russia.

“We do hope this will be a valuable vaccine to add to the vaccines that are available for the EU population and that it will get an authorisation at European level based on the same standards of safety, quality and efficacy that we apply for every vaccine,” she said.

Cooke added that the agency is evaluating Stupnik V “in the same way that we have evaluated all the other vaccines that have submitted information to us.”

She didn’t set out a timeline for the inspections but Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said yesterday that EMA representatives will visit Russia on 10 April.

The EMA launched a rolling review of Sputnik V earlier this month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Officials in the agency urged EU members to refrain from approving the jab at the national level while the regulator was still reviewing it. Despite this, Hungary and Slovakia have already purchased millions of doses of the vaccine.

Cooke also told MEPs that the EMA was in touch with representatives for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, as part of a drive to access more jabs as cases surge across many countries and supplies remain low.

Europe currently has four approved Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose jab.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie