Emerade adrenaline pen recalled by health regulator

A BATCH OF adrenaline pens used to treat allergic reactions is being recalled.

The recall of the Emerade pens was announced today by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The decision to recall a batch of the pens was made after some Emerade pens in other countries failed to produce an injection and failing to activate, with the potential for a blocked needle.

The pen is an emergency treatment for anaphylaxis.

The recall covers batches of:

150mcg pre-filled Emerade pens

300mcg pre-filled Emerade pens

500mcg pre-filled Emerade pens

Anyone who has an Emerade pen has been told by HPRA to return it to their local pharmacy and get it replaced with an alternative product.

The cause of the activation failure is unknown, as is rate of the defect in the pen.