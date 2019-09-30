This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emerade adrenaline pen recalled by health regulator

Anyone who uses the pens are being told to return them to pharmacies.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 30 Sep 2019, 3:16 PM
38 minutes ago 1,799 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4830901
Image: Shutterstock/Lestertair
Image: Shutterstock/Lestertair

A BATCH OF adrenaline pens used to treat allergic reactions is being recalled. 

The recall of the Emerade pens was announced today by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The decision to recall a batch of the pens was made after some Emerade pens in other countries failed to produce an injection and failing to activate, with the potential for a blocked needle.

The pen is an emergency treatment for anaphylaxis. 

The recall covers batches of: 

  • 150mcg pre-filled Emerade pens
  • 300mcg pre-filled Emerade pens
  • 500mcg pre-filled Emerade pens

Anyone who has an Emerade pen has been told by HPRA to return it to their local pharmacy and get it replaced with an alternative product. 

The cause of the activation failure is unknown, as is rate of the defect in the pen.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie