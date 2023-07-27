Emerald Airlines pilots serve 24-hour work stoppage notice ahead of August bank holiday weekend

PILOTS AT EMERALD Airlines have served notice of 24-hour work stoppage to take place ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Emerald Airlines is the carrier which holds the regional franchise for Aer Lingus.

The pilots who served the notice of industrial action today are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association, which is a branch of the trade union Fórsa.

Fórsa issued notice of the stoppage this morning, to begin from midnight on Thursday 3 August, ending midnight on Friday 4 August.

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus and UK regional routes trading as Aer Lingus Regional.

The industrial action will include pickets at Emerald Airlines offices and at the Dublin Airport roundabout, and follows the escalation of a work-to-rule action by pilots earlier this week.

Fórsa has said the industrial action is “in response to the airline’s failure to engage with IALPA to form a collective labour agreement for pilots employed at the carrier”.

Emerald pilots have been engaged in a strict work-to-rule since 24 June.

The action includes a refusal to work overtime or out-of-duty hours, while pilots remain uncontactable by the company outside of working hours, and are not accepting changes to their rosters with fewer than 24 hours’ notice.

Fórsa national secretary Katie Morgan said the work stoppage had become unavoidable, and is likely to disrupt flight services as the bank holiday weekend commences next Friday.

“We’ve advised management at Emerald that we reserve the right to review and escalate our industrial action, up to and including an all-out strike,” Morgan said.

“The union nevertheless remains available for meaningful negotiations on pay, pension, terms and conditions of our pilot members,” he said.

Morgan claimed that “management at the airline has ignored repeated requests – over a period of months – to meet with the union and to commence discussions on negotiating a collective agreement”.

IALPA vice president Daniel Langan added: “Our pilot members at Emerald have shown enormous flexibility, frequently going above and beyond to ensure the consistency and quality of flight services, and have expressed very clearly their preference for their trade union to negotiate on their behalf.

“Fórsa and IALPA officials remain available for meaningful engagement aimed at resolving the current dispute. We’re willing to commence talks with Emerald management at any time. Without a meaningful engagement, further action will become inevitable.”

The union said Aer Lingus has stipulated, in an existing collective agreement with IALPA, that recognition of the union is a condition of entering into a franchise arrangement with the airline, requiring the supplier to engage meaningfully with the union.

Emerald Airlines has been contacted for comment.