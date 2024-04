TWO NEW ROLLERCOASTERS are set to open next month in Co Meath’s Emerald Park.

The two rollercoasters have been named Na Fianna Force and The Quest.

They will make up part of Emerald Park’s new Tír na nÓg development, which opens on 22 May.

The rollarcoasters are being engineered and designed by Dutch manufacturing company Vekoma.

Vekoma is also a major supplier for The Walt Disney Company.

Na Fianna Force will be a suspended thrill coaster, reaching heights of 32 metres and speeds of up to 90km/h.

Deriving its name from the legendary band of Celtic warriors, Na Fianna Force is the larger of the two rollercoasters at Tír Na nÓg.

The Quest will be a family boomerang rollercoaster, which will have riders embark on a “quest to the mystical land of Tír na nÓg”.

The rollarcoaster will reach speeds up to 60km/h and heights of 25 metres.

On May 22nd get ready to embark into the mystical otherworld of Tír na nÓg..



Prove you are warrior worthy on Na Fianna Force 🔥 set out on a magical journey on The Quest 💖 and fly alongside the Children of Lir on the Celtic Dreamer 🦢



Your faith will soon be determined ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/h2742Vtk9A — Emerald Park (@emeraldparkirl) April 30, 2024

“We are delighted to finally announce the opening date of Tír Na nÓg,” Emerald Park managing director Charles Coyle said.

“The opening represents a new chapter in our commitment to providing guests with unparalleled experiences, whether you’re seeking family fun or an adrenaline rush.”

Tayto Park was rebranded as Emerald Park in January 2022.