Government to extend emergency Covid-19 powers until November

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got approval from Cabinet today to extend four pieces of legislation.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got approval from Cabinet today to extend four pieces of legislation.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed to extend a number of emergency Covid-19 powers that were due to expire next month until November.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got approval from Cabinet today to extend four pieces of legislation that underpin the State powers to enforce public health measures that were due to lapse on 9 June.

It also gives effect to the extension of mandatory hotel quarantine, though a government spokesperson confirmed that it doesn’t mean the system will be in place until then.

The laws provide for fines relating to travel restrictions and prohibit some events, including large gatherings, from taking place.

Under the Health Preservation Act 2020, the State can detain people to prevent the spread of Covid-19, requiring people to stay in their homes and require the wearing of face coverings.

Ministers also agreed to extend the Criminal Justice Enforcement Powers Act 2020.

It provides additional enforcement powers to the gardaí to address breaches by pubs of the Covid-19 regulations and to close them down temporarily where there is a refusal to comply.

There was no dissenting voices around the Cabinet table to the rollover of the powers for a further six months.

A government spokesperson said the measures were being extended as “a precaution” stating that it is “prudent” to have the legislation in place.

It is understood that measures may be ended earlier by ministerial order should the public health situation improve to such a point that the measures are no longer needed.

The government states that these emergency measures will be subject to ongoing review, and will be repealed if circumstances allow.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he wants to see gardaí powers “returned to what they should be” as soon as possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Because of the pandemic, we have passed some extraordinary laws in this house and signed into law some extraordinary regulations I never thought we would do and curtailed peoples freedom in a way I never thought we would in the past year or so, and we have given gardaí powers to do things that I never thought we would give the gardaí powers to do,” Varadkar replied.

“This is an unprecedented situation, this is a pandemic, it’s not over yet but as soon as we can expire those laws the better, in my view, cause I want to see people’s individual freedoms restored – and garda powers returned to what they should be.

“I know you and I may come from a very different angle philosophically when it comes to politics, but I think we both share [the importance of] individual liberty and personal freedom, and the sooner we can get rid of these laws the better,” he said.

The extension of the powers will have to be commenced through the Dáil “as soon as possible”, confirmed the government spokesperson.