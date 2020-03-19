'In the dark days ahead, the Irish people will be the light': TDs gather to pass emergency Covid-19 legislation

A LIMITED NUMBER of TDs are attending Leinster House this afternoon in order to pass emergency Covid-19 legislation.

While the majority of political parties back the legislation, a number of amendments are due to be tabled.

Speaking in the Dáil, Health Minister Simon Harris thanked all parties and TDs for their cooperation, saying there is “no time for petty party politics” as we are facing “unparalleled and extraordinary circumstances”.

He thanked frontline staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics, saying “everybody is coming together in a true national effort”.

Harris noted that over 30,000 people have responded to a massive recruitment drive across the health service to tackle Covid-19.

“Through these tough times the Irish people continue to show strength and resilience. In the dark days ahead, the Irish people will be the light that guides us through.”

“We cannot stop this virus, we cannot wish it away,” Harris said, adding that Covid-19 “does not discriminate based on age, gender or geographical location”. He stressed the importance of HSE guidelines to stop the spread of the virus as much as possible.

Harris said Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will bring forward separation legislation to support renters. It’s understood that a temporary rent freeze and ban on evictions is being considered.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said “no threat of eviction should hang over anybody’s head” during the crisis.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said a number of people who have received eviction notices recently have been in touch with her office and are in “an absolute panic”.

Labour’s Alan Kelly echoed this sentiment, saying any rent that people cannot afford to pay because of the pandemic “cannot be crystallised” or “pushed off”. He called on the governement to intervene to support renters, saying: “I cannot be any clearer than that.”

Kelly said personal protective equipment must be made available to all healthcare workers, not just some. He also called on mobile phone data to be used as part of the contact tracing process.

McDonald called for an island-wide response to the crisis, saying all 32 counties should work together. She and several other TDs commended the work of frontline healthcare staff as well as the public’s response to the current situation.

‘Utterly shaken’

Ahead of the debate, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl called Covid-19 “cruel and capricious”, saying it has “come from nowhere to challenge us”, leaving us “utterly shaken and taken aback”.

Ó Fearghaíl commended Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s address to the nation on Tuesday night, saying “parliamentarians must lead by example” and be at the forefront of dispatching practical, factual information.

“We all have a part to play, we all should be involved,” Ó Fearghaíl added. He said Ireland is “up to the challenge” but it will be a “painful and challenging journey”.

Ó Fearghaíl wrote to party leaders last week proposing that just 48 TDs attend the sitting today, given the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael were asked to limit their TDs attending to 11 each, the Greens to four, the regional independent group to three members, and all other parties and groups to two each.

Those present are expected to debate the legislation before adjourning at 5pm.

The Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020, which can be read here, provides for changes to remove the waiting period for payment of Jobseeker’s Benefit and Jobseeker’s Allowance in cases related to Covid-19 diagnoses and isolation.

The Dáil chamber this afternoon. Source: Screengrab/Oireachtas.ie

A government statement said these changes “involve a significant Exchequer cost but are necessary to support the public health objective of ensuring people who need to self-isolate do so”.

The Bill also deals with the issue of detainment, which is something that arose a number of weeks ago when Covid-19 was added to the existing list of notifiable diseases. This already includes diseases like measles and TB.

Currently, if a public health emergency or a breakout of infectious disease is declared in Ireland, powers are in place to detain an individual who has an infectious disease.

The emergency legislation also contains powers to detain those suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

Under the government’s emergency measures, if a medical officer believes “in good faith” that a person is a potential source of Covid-19 and is a potential risk to public health and refuses or is unlikely to self-isolate, the officer can order their detention and enforce isolation.

Medical officers can order a person’s detention in a specified hospital or another place until it is deemed that the person’s detention to self-isolate is no longer required.

A medical officer must also make sure a medical examination of the person detained is carried out as soon as possible and no later than 14 days from detention.

A person can ask that their detention be reviewed “as soon as practicable” if they believe they are not a source of infection.

‘Sunset clause’

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday, Liam Herrick, Executive Director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, described the emergency powers as “invasive”, adding that they “are so significant in terms of our fundamental rights”.

Herrick questioned why only one medical officer is being given the power to order detention and raised concerns that there is no time limit on detention stated in the legislation.

In addition, Herrick questioned what safeguards will be in place for a person who believes they have been inappropriately or illegally detained.

“We need to ensure that the technical aspects of safeguards are correct,” Herrick said.

“And I think what we’re particularly interested to look at is that the standard here is that a medical officer deems the detention to be appropriate.”

Herrick added that it is imperative that any emergency legislation introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 should be time-limited, or include a sunset clause which stipulates that once this emergency is over it can no longer be used to interfere with rights.

He said the government must act within the Constitution and ensure that any restrictions of rights are proportionate and only as invasive as is necessary to protect public health.

Some of the provisions in the Bill, which relate to social welfare payments, have a time limit stated in the legislation, with the provisions only in operation until 9 May 2020.

There is a clause where this can be continually renewed indefinitely by Statutory Instrument, with some stating that this should also apply to the detention clauses.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett said his party supports the thrust of the emergency legislation to tackle Covid-19, however, he wants amendments to it including the ability for the state to take over private hospitals.

He said other amendments are need to strengthen the legislation, adding that he is also in favour of a time-limited clause on the detention powers, stating that any such extension to them should only be permitted by a vote of the Oireachtas.

Harris today said he will work with deputies to include a sunset clause in the legislation.