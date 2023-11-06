Emergency motion submitted to Dublin City Council on flying Palestinian flag above City Hall

AN EMERGENCY MOTION has been submitted to Dublin City Council calling for the Palestinian flag to be flown above City Hall in an “act of solidarity with the people of Gaza”.

The council will hold its monthly meeting this evening and an emergency motion by the Independent Group of councillors will call for the Palestinian flag to be erected above City Hall for a week as a “sign of solidarity”.

The Independent Group said the “support for the Ukrainian people shown by Dublin City Council in the aftermath of the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine has set a precedent”.

It said that the “indiscriminate targeting of people in Gaza, similar to the indiscriminate targeting of the Ukrainian people, warrants an equivalent public display of opposition”.

The group’s leader, councillor Cieran Perry, said that close to 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since war broke out, including over 3,600 children.

“Every effort must be made to stop the slaughter and tackle the humanitarian crisis caused by the relentless assault on the population of Gaza,” said Perry.

He added: “The flying of the Palestinian flag will show our disgust at the continuation of the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians, and hopefully encourage an immediate ceasefire.”

Councillor Noeleen Reilly meanwhile said that “flying the flag will offer public support for the people of Gaza and increase the pressure for an immediate ceasefire”.

Elsewhere, former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Independent councillor Christy Burke said: “The hypocrisy of world leaders rightly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine while supporting or ignoring the indiscriminate Israeli targeting of innocent people in Gaza is disgraceful.

“The world cannot stand idly by while the massacre of the people of Gaza takes place before our eyes.”

The emergency motion is backed by Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.