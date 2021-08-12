#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Number of fatalities following 'serious firearms incident' in Plymouth

Several other casualties are receiving treatment.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 29,130 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5521609
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

Updated 6 minutes ago

THERE HAVE BEEN a “number of fatalities” in a “serious firearms incident” in Plymouth, England, police have said. 

Police were called to the incident in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area at around 6.10pm this evening. Officers and ambulance staff attended. 

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement. 

“A critical incident has been declared,” it said. 

The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is “contained”. 

Road closures are in place and people are being asked to avoid the area. 

“We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or elsewhere,” police said. 

Local MP Johnny Mercer tweeted that the incident is “not terror related”.

Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said the situation looked like “a very grim day for our city and our community”.

Pollard tweeted: “Really worrying news coming out of Keyham”, adding: “Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.”

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 6pm to Keyham.

The ambulance service tweeted: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

“We will provide an update here in due course.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tweeted: “Truly terrible news. Thinking of the families and friends of those who have died and those injured. Thank you to our remarkable emergency services.

“I’ve been in contact with local representatives to express my support for the whole community of Plymouth on this awful evening.”

Plymouth Argyle FC tweeted: “Our hearts go out to victims of tonight’s tragic incident in our city, alongside their families, friends, and the wider Plymouth community.”

Includes reporting by Press Association

