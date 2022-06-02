Emergency services including Coast Guard helicopter searching for missing climber in Kerry

EMERGENCY SERVICES, INCLUDING the Coast Guard Helicopter, are searching for a missing hill walker on the slopes of Ireland highest mountain.

The search began last night after a walker, who is understood to be in his 60s, did not return from climbing Carrauntoohil yesterday.

Sources said the man was last seen yesterday at 5pm – rescuers had made efforts to call him on his phone but the device had turned off at 4am this morning.

It is understood that gardaí have obtained information from a nearby mobile phone mast and have triangulated, or pinged the device, to a particular area.

The helicopter recommenced the search this morning assisted by gardaí and mountain rescue teams.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the operation was underway: “A search operation involving local Gardaí, and Kerry mountain rescue is under way in Killorglin, Co Kerry, for a missing man aged in his 60s.”

A Coast Guard spokesperson also said: “The Coast Guard is assisting An Garda Síochána in a search for a person reported missing Carrauntoohil Mountains, Co. Kerry.

“An overnight search was conducted by a Coast Guard helicopter. Kerry Mountain Rescue are also participating in the ongoing search.”