#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 2 June 2022
Advertisement

Emergency services including Coast Guard helicopter searching for missing climber in Kerry

The missing man, who is in his 60s, was last seen yesterday at 5pm.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,604 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781190
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EMERGENCY SERVICES, INCLUDING the Coast Guard Helicopter, are searching for a missing hill walker on the slopes of Ireland highest mountain. 

The search began last night after a walker, who is understood to be in his 60s, did not return from climbing Carrauntoohil yesterday. 

Sources said the man was last seen yesterday at 5pm – rescuers had made efforts to call him on his phone but the device had turned off at 4am this morning. 

It is understood that gardaí have obtained information from a nearby mobile phone mast and have triangulated, or pinged the device, to a particular area. 

The helicopter recommenced the search this morning assisted by gardaí and mountain rescue teams. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the operation was underway: “A search operation involving local Gardaí, and Kerry mountain rescue is under way in Killorglin, Co Kerry, for a missing man aged in his 60s.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Coast Guard spokesperson also said: “The Coast Guard is assisting An Garda Síochána in a search for a person reported missing Carrauntoohil Mountains, Co. Kerry.

“An overnight search was conducted by a Coast Guard helicopter. Kerry Mountain Rescue are also participating in the ongoing search.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie