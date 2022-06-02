Emergency services including Coast Guard helicopter searching for missing climber in Kerry

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EMERGENCY SERVICES, INCLUDING the Coast Guard Helicopter, are searching for a missing hill walker on the slopes of Ireland highest mountain.
The search began last night after a walker, who is understood to be in his 60s, did not return from climbing Carrauntoohil yesterday.
Sources said the man was last seen yesterday at 5pm – rescuers had made efforts to call him on his phone but the device had turned off at 4am this morning.
It is understood that gardaí have obtained information from a nearby mobile phone mast and have triangulated, or pinged the device, to a particular area.
The helicopter recommenced the search this morning assisted by gardaí and mountain rescue teams.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that the operation was underway: “A search operation involving local Gardaí, and Kerry mountain rescue is under way in Killorglin, Co Kerry, for a missing man aged in his 60s.”
A Coast Guard spokesperson also said: “The Coast Guard is assisting An Garda Síochána in a search for a person reported missing Carrauntoohil Mountains, Co. Kerry.
“An overnight search was conducted by a Coast Guard helicopter. Kerry Mountain Rescue are also participating in the ongoing search.”
