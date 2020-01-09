This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Emergency services tackling nightclub blaze in Derry

The fire began shortly before 7pm.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 8:35 PM
38 minutes ago 3,105 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4960127

Fire. Source: Ev Heard/Twitter.com

A MAJOR FIRE has broken out at nightclub in Derry this evening.

The blaze at Envy night club on Strand Road is understood to have started shortly before 7pm. Emergency services are currently at the scene. 

In a statement, the PSNI said Strand Road “is closed from Lawrence Hill to Asylum Road. Foyle express way is also closed.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

“A number of premises have been evacuated,” it said. 

“Anyone living or working in close proximity to Strand Road is asked to ensure they keep their windows closed.”

