Emergency services tackling nightclub blaze in Derry

Source: Ev Heard/Twitter.com

A MAJOR FIRE has broken out at nightclub in Derry this evening.

The blaze at Envy night club on Strand Road is understood to have started shortly before 7pm. Emergency services are currently at the scene.

In a statement, the PSNI said Strand Road “is closed from Lawrence Hill to Asylum Road. Foyle express way is also closed.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

“A number of premises have been evacuated,” it said.

“Anyone living or working in close proximity to Strand Road is asked to ensure they keep their windows closed.”