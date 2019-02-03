This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found

The footballer and pilot David Ibbotson were the only people on board.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 10:05 PM
12 minutes ago 3,540 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475206
Sala was remembered at yesterday's Cardiff City match.
Image: Mark Kerton
Sala was remembered at yesterday's Cardiff City match.
Sala was remembered at yesterday's Cardiff City match.
Image: Mark Kerton

THE TEAM SEARCHING for the missing plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala and its pilot David Ibbotson say the wreckage of the plane has been located.

The privately-funded search for the plane began today after the official search for the aircraft was called off last Thursday after an intensive hunt involving planes and boats.

Sala was travelling from Nantes in a light aircraft to join up with his new club Cardiff City on 21 January when the plane went missing close to the Channel Islands.

It vanished from radar around 20 km north of Guernsey. Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky News this evening, the marine scientist leading the search David Mearns said the plane was found earlier this morning. 

Mearns said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed of the find and has since been investigating. 

“The plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson has been located. It was located earlier this morning by my crew on board the Morven and, as in agreement with the AAIB, as soon as the plane was located and the position passed to them their vessel the Geo Ocean III then moved over the wreckage and have been conducting ROV investigations,” Mearns said this evening.

The families have been notified by the AAIB and the AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow morning. This is about the best result we could have hoped for for the families, but tonight they’ve heard devastating news and in respect of the families I won’t comment any further about what has happened.

The private search had been conducted on behalf of the Sala’s family after an online funding campaign raised approximately €370,000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    47,342  98
    2
    		Maroon 5 are playing the Super Bowl halftime show - and a lot of people aren't one bit happy
    47,066  51
    3
    		'Bring it on' - Former RTÉ reporter Damien Tiernan hits out at Montrose bosses over regional coverage
    40,785  39
    Fora
    1
    		Europe's aviation boom is nowhere near over - for the big airlines at least
    244  0
    2
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    70,406  31
    2
    		'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    44,214  11
    3
    		As it happened: Leicester City vs Man United, Premier League
    37,930  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    3,953  4
    2
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sally Foran (Irish Beauty Fairy)
    2,497  0
    3
    		You can now get reusable tampons applicators, but how the hell do they work?
    2,175  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    'You wouldn't tell a child they couldn't have chemo, but our son is being denied the medication he needs'
    Varadkar confirms that children's hospital review WILL be able to find individuals accountable
    GARDAí
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie