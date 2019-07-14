This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tributes paid to presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge who died in an accident

“She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 3:30 PM
40 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4724155
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram

PRESENTER, PERSONAL TRAINER and YouTuber Emily Hartridge has died in an accident. She was aged 35.

In a post on her Instagram account shared yesterday, a message said:

“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once. Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.

“We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.

Tributes were posted underneath that message. Presenter and model Davina McCall said “My heart goes out to Emily’s family and friends. Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers.”

Some British media reported that Emily had been involved in a collision with a lorry while using an electric scooter.

Comedian London Hughes led the tributes on Twitter, saying that she had walked past the road incident. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

