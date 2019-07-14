Tributes paid to presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge who died in an accident

PRESENTER, PERSONAL TRAINER and YouTuber Emily Hartridge has died in an accident. She was aged 35.

In a post on her Instagram account shared yesterday, a message said:

“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once. Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away.

“We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.

Tributes were posted underneath that message. Presenter and model Davina McCall said “My heart goes out to Emily’s family and friends. Such a shock. Sending you love and prayers.”

Some British media reported that Emily had been involved in a collision with a lorry while using an electric scooter.

Comedian London Hughes led the tributes on Twitter, saying that she had walked past the road incident.

Yesterday my whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person's ok... turns out the person wasn't okay. My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge, I'm in fucking bits. — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) July 13, 2019

We were supposed to make a video together a while back, but never locked it in. I can't claim to have been super close to @emilyhartridge but you were always so fucking polite and lovely. Oh how life can be so fragile. Rest in peace mate. So, so tragic. #RIPEmily — JaackMaate (@Jaack) July 13, 2019

Devasted to hear about the tragic death of @emilyhartridge. I had the pleasure of working with Emily multiple times over the years. Emily was constantly spreading positivity. Apparently she was struck by a lorry whilst driving an e-scooter. Horrible news 😪



Rest in peace. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 13, 2019