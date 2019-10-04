Husband and sons of cervical cancer campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathuna to honour her first anniversary

FAMILY MEMBERS OF Emma Mhic Mhathuna, one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck crisis that emerged last year, will be honouring the first anniversary of her death tomorrow.

The mother-of-five was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2016, one of the 221 women with cervical cancer found to have received incorrect smear tests by the CervicalCheck screening programme last year.

Emma passed away on 7 October 2018. Events will be held over the weekend to remember her life.

Her husband Colin and his three sons James, Mario and Donnchadh will have private prayers and a blessing in their home tomorrow afternoon.

The family will walk to Ballydavid Pier in Co Kerry to place flowers at 3pm and Colin is expected to read a statement.

Two of Emma’s smear tests were found to have been read incorrectly – one in 2010 and another in 2013. She passed away surrounded by her family.

The 37-year-old received a High Court settlement of €7.5 million in her case against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics, the US laboratory that examined her smear tests.

A funeral mass was held last year at Séipéal na Carraige, Baile na nGall, near her home in Baile an Fheirtearaigh in West Kerry.