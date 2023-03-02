British school principal died from gunshots to the chest, inquest hears

BRITISH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL Emma Pattison died of shotgun wounds to the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter Lettie was shot in the head, an inquest has been told.

Both are believed to have been murdered by 39-year-old chartered accountant George Pattison – Emma’s husband and Lettie’s father – before he killed himself.

Tests showed the 45-year-old headteacher also suffered shock and haemorrhage, Surrey Coroner’s Court heard this morning.

The three were found dead at their home within the grounds of the private boarding school in Surrey on 5 February after Emma made a distressed call to her sister.

Coroner Simon Wickens expressed his condolences to those who loved or knew Emma and Lettie, whose full name was Ellette.

After the brief hearing into Emma’s death, Wickens said: “I would like to offer my condolences to Emma’s family and friends and also the wider community she served and also to the students whose lives she no doubt touched.”

The coroner added: “I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Ellette’s family and all who have been touched by her life.”

Post-mortem examinations were carried out by Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl at East Surrey Hospital four days after the shooting, coroner’s officer Kelly Truss said.

Toxicology and histology tests were carried out, while Emma and Lettie were identified by their teeth, the court heard.

A pre-inquest review hearing into the deaths has been set for 27 June.