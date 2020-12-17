#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 December 2020
French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

Macron will now self-isolate for seven days.

By AFP Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 10:05 AM
25 minutes ago 2,556 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5303049
File image of Emmanuel Macron last week.
Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA
Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate for the next week.

“The president tested positive for Covid-19 today,” the presidency said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”.

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations in France, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement said.

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex is to self-isolate after being in contact with Macron, Castex’s office said. 

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world to have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

France earlier this week eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the coronavirus but infection rates remain high.

There is still a nationwide overnight curfew from 8pm to halt the spread of the virus while restaurants and cafes as well as theatres and cinemas remain closed.

Over 59,300 people have died in France of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

The recording of over 17,000 new cases yesterday alone has also generated concern as people shop and travel more intensely ahead of the Christmas holidays.

