Former long-serving Labour TD Emmet Stagg dies age 79

THE DEATH HAS occurred of the long-serving former Labour Party TD Emmet Stagg, at the age of 79.

Stagg served as a TD in the Kildare and Kildare North constituencies for 29 years, from 1987 to 2016.

In that time, he twice served as a minister of state in the so-called Rainbow Coalition Government, made up of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Democratic Left.

He was Minister of State at the Department of the Environment from 1993 to 1994 and later Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Energy and Communications from 1994 to 1997.

Stagg also served as Labour Party Chief Whip from 2007 to 2016. He lost his seat in the 2016 general election, when Labour suffered heavy losses after serving as junior partners in the Fine Gael-led Government.

Paying tribute to the former politician, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said:

“I want to pay tribute to our friend and colleague Emmet Stagg on his passing, and extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Mary, children Gillian and Henry, extended family, friends, and supporters.

“Throughout his time in Labour politics he played a central role in the Party and in the internal debates within it. During the 1980’s as a significant voice on the left of the Party he articulated positions often in confrontation with the leadership.

“He was also a great mentor to me when I first joined the Party as a student in the late 1980′s and was always very supportive of Labour Youth within the Party.

Canvassing in Kildare with Emmet was a really positive experience – he was hugely popular in his community and consistently championed the needs of those facing inequality and disadvantage.

