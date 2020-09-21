Paul Mescal misses out on his Emmy as Watchmen, Schitt's Creek and Succession clean up

Eugene Levy Emmys for his writing and acting role in Schitt's Creek.

Eugene Levy Emmys for his writing and acting role in Schitt's Creek.

PAUL MESCAL MISSED out on an Emmy last night as Mark Ruffalo took home the award for Lead Actor in a limited series.

Ireland’s Mescal was facing off against some of Hollywood’s biggest hitters for his portrayal of Sligo-teenager-turned Trinity student Connell in Normal People, but his name wasn’t read out on the night.

Director Lenny Abrahamson, casting director Louise Kiely and writers Sally Rooney and Alice Birch also missed out in their categories after being nominated for their work on the same show.

It came on a strange night for the Emmys that were conducted remotely for the first time.

Hollywood A-listers were beam into an empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles from their apartments, guest houses and various other locations in 10 countries.

HBO’s Watchmen led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.

Cult favourite Schitt’s Creek cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.

And among the dramas, Succession took home seven wins and top honours for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.

Here’s the winners of some of the biggest awards on the night:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: Succession

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, Succession

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, Euphoria

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, Ozark

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: Watchmen

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, Watchmen

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: Bad Education

With reporting by © – AFP 2020