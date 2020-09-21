Paul Mescal misses out on his Emmy as Watchmen, Schitt's Creek and Succession clean up

PAUL MESCAL MISSED out on an Emmy last night as Mark Ruffalo took home the award for Lead Actor in a limited series.
Ireland’s Mescal was facing off against some of Hollywood’s biggest hitters for his portrayal of Sligo-teenager-turned Trinity student Connell in Normal People, but his name wasn’t read out on the night.
Director Lenny Abrahamson, casting director Louise Kiely and writers Sally Rooney and Alice Birch also missed out in their categories after being nominated for their work on the same show.
It came on a strange night for the Emmys that were conducted remotely for the first time.
Hollywood A-listers were beam into an empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles from their apartments, guest houses and various other locations in 10 countries.
HBO’s Watchmen led the way with a total of 11 wins, including the prize for best limited series.
Cult favourite Schitt’s Creek cleaned up in the comedy awards, taking home a total of nine prizes, including four for creator and star Daniel Levy.
And among the dramas, Succession took home seven wins and top honours for best series, best lead actor, best writing and best directing.
Paul Mescal. His plant. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/C4g4FNyMUp— Vulture (@vulture) September 21, 2020
Here’s the winners of some of the biggest awards on the night:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: Succession
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: Schitt’s Creek
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, Succession
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, Euphoria
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, Ozark
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: Watchmen
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, Watchmen
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: Bad Education
With reporting by © – AFP 2020
COMMENTS (2)