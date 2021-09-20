Netflix dominates Emmy Awards as The Crown and Queen's Gambit win big

STREAMING GIANT NETFLIX dominated the Emmys last night, finally winning television’s biggest prizes with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit at a scaled-down ceremony.

Netflix had never won any top series prize before yesterday at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars. Now, it has two of them.

In the comedy categories, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was this year’s big winner.

Television’s top stars gathered in person for the event in Los Angeles for the first time in two years – it was held at a partially outdoor venue due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, after a mainly virtual show last year.

“We’re gonna have a party now. I’m lost for words, and I’m very, very grateful,” said The Crown creator Peter Morgan, dialling in with fellow cast and filmmakers from a remote London satellite hub.

The fourth season of the wildly popular British royal series, which depicted the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, swept the drama awards.

Olivia Colman – who previously won an Oscar for playing Britain’s Queen Anne in The Favourite – scooped best actress for portraying her descendant Queen Elizabeth II.

Colman paid tribute to her father who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he “would have loved all of this.”

Josh O’Connor, named best actor for playing Charles, said making the show had been “the most rewarding two years of my life.”

The Crown also won both supporting actor prizes – including one for Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher – and awards for best writing and directing.

Its tally including technical awards handed out before yesterday’s ceremony came to 11 – tied this year with The Queen’s Gambit, and one short of the drama record held by Game of Thrones.

Inspiring ‘a whole generation of girls’

The two Netflix shows brought the streaming giant’s tally this year to 44 Emmys – matching a record set by CBS network way back in 1974, when shows like M*A*S*H and The Mary Tyler Moore Show ruled the airwaves.

The Queen’s Gambit – about a troubled orphaned girl who storms the world of professional chess – captivated audiences and sent chessboard sales skyrocketing worldwide as more and more people watched.

“You brought the sexy back to chess, and you inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy simply has no defence against our queens,” executive producer William Horberg told star Anya Taylor-Joy on stage.

“The one thing that no algorithm can predict and no billion-dollar budget can manufacture is word of mouth,” he said of the show becoming a global phenomenon.

But the limited series lead actress prize went to Kate Winslet for small-town whodunit detective drama Mare of Easttown, which also won both limited series supporting acting awards for Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters.

“I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs,” said Winslet.

She praised the show’s creators for creating “an middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother… you made us all feel validated, quite honestly.”

Ewan McGregor won best-limited series actor for fashion designer series Halston.

‘Heck of a year’

Apple TV+ global smash hit Ted Lasso won best comedy series and a slew of acting prizes.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence praised the show’s “fearless leader” Jason Sudeikis, who won best actor as an out-of-his-depth American football coach handed control of an English soccer team.

“Heck of a year,” said Sudeikis. “I would say that this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates.

“And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

The show also claimed the night’s first two awards in comedy for supporting acting.

But it missed out on comedy writing and directing to Hacks, whose star Jean Smart won best actress for portraying a faded diva scrambling to save her residency in Las Vegas.

Veteran TV star Smart earned a standing ovation and paid an emotional tribute to her actor husband Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago, for “putting his career on the back burner.”

Winners in key categories

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: The Crown (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Olivia Colman, The Crown

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ewan McGregor, Halston

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square (Netflix)

