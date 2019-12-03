This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin City Council is spending €16,250 a month to rent an empty building

There was opposition to using the building for homeless accommodation.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 6:05 PM
10 minutes ago 1,091 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916088
21 Aungier Street in Dublin.
Image: Google Street View
21 Aungier Street in Dublin.
21 Aungier Street in Dublin.
Image: Google Street View

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has spent over €370,000 to rent an empty property since early 2018.

21 Aungier Street has been rented by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), which is funded by DCC, since January last year. It was potentially going to be used as emergency accommodation for homeless people.

The organisation said there was “considerable opposition” to the proposed use of the building as emergency accommodation for homeless people. 

The idea for this proposal was first put forward in late 2016 for a homeless facility with up to 25 beds. The building had previously been used by the Peter McVerry Trust to accommodate vulnerable adults. 

A decision was reached in early 2017 to not go ahead with this proposal and instead “work to dispose of the lease as soon as it was practical to do so”, the DRHE has said.  

However, the DRHE started paying rent on the facility in January 2018. 

The building is one of the oldest in Dublin and costs €16,250 in rent per month. €373,750 has been paid to the Peter McVerry Trust since then. 

“Disposal of the lease to an alternative party is at an advanced stage and it is anticipated that the commitment to this property will cease in 2020,” the DRHE said in a statement. 

“The building required work and, as some elements within the building had been on the National Monuments Register prior to 2007. it was of interest from a historical, conservation and protected structure perspective.” 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

