Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end after final season next year

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS announced that her family’s hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end after the next season.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Kardashian said the clan has “made the difficult decision” to end the show after more than a decade.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she said.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The final season of the show will air early next year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kardashian said.

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The reality television show focuses on the personal lives of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The premise was originated by US TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest.