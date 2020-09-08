This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end after final season next year

Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Instagram this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 11:06 PM
1 hour ago 7,706 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199734
File image of the Kardashian family.
Image: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins
Image: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS announced that her family’s hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end after the next season. 

Announcing the news on Instagram, Kardashian said the clan has “made the difficult decision” to end the show after more than a decade. 

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she said. 

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The final season of the show will air early next year. 

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kardashian said. 

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The reality television show focuses on the personal lives of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The premise was originated by US TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest. 

