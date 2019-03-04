This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ODPC says it was 'categorically' never lobbied by Enda Kenny

An Observer article yesterday claimed Kenny offered to lobby on Facebook’s behalf.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:09 AM
45 minutes ago 2,203 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4522685
Former taoiseach Enda Kenny
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Former taoiseach Enda Kenny
Former taoiseach Enda Kenny
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE OFFICE OF the Data Protection Commission has said it had “categorically” never been lobbied by former taoiseach Enda Kenny or his office. 

The statement comes after the government has been urged to make a statement after The Observer published claims that former Taoiseach Enda Kenny offered to use Ireland’s position to lobby on behalf of Facebook on EU data legislation. 

“I can categorically confirm that our office has never been lobbied by Enda Kenny or his officer,” ODPC head of communications Graham Doyle said. 

The article published details from a Facebook memo which described Kenny as a “friend of Facebook” and said that the company had a “great relationship” with the former Taoiseach.

The memo claimed that Kenny stated that Ireland’s presidency of the EU provided “the opportunity to influence the European Data Directive decisions” and that Ireland could also influence other member states, “even though technically Ireland is supposed to remain neutral in this role”.

The memo was reportedly contained in court documents as part of a California court case involving Facebook. 

Ireland held the presidency of the EU between January-June 2013 during Kenny’s first term as Taoiseach. 

Facebook’s international headquarters are located in Dublin and the article notes the critical role played by Ireland’s data protection commissioner on an EU-wide basis.

In response to the claims made in the article, Fianna Fáil’s enterprise spokesperson Billy Kelleher TD said questions needed to be answered.

“This will require a statement to clarify it (sic) the government and its diplomatic services were being used to lobby other EU member states on behalf of Facebook,” Kelleher tweeted.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said that “there’s some things that are absolutely clear”, as he addressed the reports. 

“Firstly, there is no watered down rules in Ireland on GDPR. Secondly, it was Enda Kenny himself who dramatically strengthened the powers and resources of the Data Protection Commissioner here in Ireland. Thirdly, both holders of that office have stated that they had no interference from government,” Bruton said.

“I think there’s very strong indication as to the position that Ireland has taken and it has always been that we need strong and fair regulation of these companies,” he said. 

“Of course these companies are important players and if they express a view about developing legislation they have to be listened to, just like any other view will be listened to in framing legislation.”

Kenny’s office has been contacted for a statement. 

With reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Snow-ice warning for entire country as motorists urged to keep eyes on the road
    151,584  90
    2
    		Heavy rain, sleet and snow forecast today, with temperatures dropping to freezing tonight
    52,608  45
    3
    		Poll: Should banned drink drivers be given an exemption to drive to work?
    48,235  125
    Fora
    1
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    234  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    75,657  40
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    73,160  6
    3
    		As it happened: Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    45,791  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you about the worst beauty product you've ever used, and some of them will surprise you
    13,661  3
    2
    		Basic Stitch: I tried to Pinterest some old jars 'cause I wasn't arsed going to the bottle bank
    4,377  0
    3
    		Obsessed With Cheese? Let's Find Out How Many Types You Can Identify
    4,336  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DRUGS
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    GARDAí
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by van in Kerry
    DUBLIN
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    Cycling 'Quietway' for Dublin's Southside revived after MetroLink route scrapped
    Concerns raised over funding of Dublin's City Library at Parnell Square
    OPINION
    Opinion: Long-awaited surrogacy laws still won't recognise many parents
    Opinion: Long-awaited surrogacy laws still won't recognise many parents
    Opinion: Is the Catholic Church still covering up child sex abuse on the grounds that it is a 'pontifical secret'?
    Opinion: How to deal with your child's fear of the monsters under the bed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie