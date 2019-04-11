Enda Kenny named as adviser with Diaspora-focused Dublin investment fund

ENDA KENNY HAS been named as an adviser for a Dublin-based investment fund that is focused on investigating capital from members of the Irish Diaspora.

The former Taoiseach is named as chair of the Global Advisory Council within VentureWave Capital.

The company’s website lists Kenny alongside CEO Kieran McLaughlin and chairman Alan Foy, both of whom have strong businesses links in the Irish-American community.

On Kenny’s involvement in the company, VentureWave Capital lists Kenny as a former Taoiseach and says he:

led Ireland through the global financial crisis and played a leading role in promoting the country’s attractiveness to foreign investment during this very difficult period.

“The Global Advisory Council comprises leading members of the Irish Diaspora, entrepreneurs, business people, philanthropists and sophisticated investors,” it adds.

McLaughlin is a past president of the worldwide Ireland Funds and Foy is chairman of the Ireland Funds in Ireland.

The Ireland Funds is a philanthropic organisation and network that links business people and members of the Diaspora as part of efforts to support causes in Ireland.

The Irish Times reported this morning that McLaughlin informed friends in an email that Kenny’s involvement with the investment fund is his first appointment since leaving the office of Taoiseach.

The VentureWave Capital website says the company is engaged in “Impact Investing” and describes this as “profit with purpose and capital with conscience”.

“VentureWave Capital is proud to launch an Impact Investment fund for Irish investors and members of the Diaspora seeking a competitive financial return that also delivers a significant benefit to Irish society,” the website states.

VentureWave capital is registered as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager with the Central Bank of Ireland and is headquartered near Government Buildings on Merrion Street.