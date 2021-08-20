#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 18°C Friday 20 August 2021
Enda Kenny joins board of PR and lobbying firm

Heneghan’s clients include National Broadband Ireland and the Irish SME Association.

By Céimin Burke Friday 20 Aug 2021, 3:40 PM
33 minutes ago 4,249 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5527742
Enda Kenny will join the board of Heneghan in September.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Enda Kenny will join the board of Heneghan in September.
Enda Kenny will join the board of Heneghan in September.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER TAOISEACH ENDA Kenny has landed a new position on the board of the public relations and lobbying firm Heneghan Strategic Communications.

Kenny, who was Taoiseach for more than six years before resigning in 2017, will serve as a non-executive director when he joins the board next month.

The Fine Gael-linked firm says he will provide guidance on its “future strategic direction”.

Heneghan provides consultancy in corporate communications, financial communications, public affairs, crisis communications and digital communications.

Its clients include National Broadband Ireland (which is delivering the National Broadband Plan), the media agency MediaCom, the Irish SME Association (ISME), SSE Renewables and Cork University Hospital.

The company was founded by Pat Heneghan, who was a long time advisor to former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Dr Garret FitzGerald.

Its Director of Public Affairs, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, previously served as government press secretary during the first year of Kenny’s term as Taoiseach, having been appointed to the job under the preceding Fianna Fáil-led government.

In a statement Kenny said he has “known Heneghan Strategic Communications for many years”.

“I look forward to supporting a dynamic team with an ambitious vision for the future of the company,” he added.

The firm’s managing director, Nigel Heneghan, said he is “honoured” that the former Taoiseach has agreed to join the board.

