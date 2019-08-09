Enda Kenny crewed the winning racing yacht with Bear Grylls in a big royal regatta yesterday

EVER WONDER WHAT former Taoisigh get up to once they’re out of office?

We’re sure Enda Kenny doesn’t spend every day hanging around with celebrities, royals and assorted sailing types – but that’s exactly what he was up to yesterday.

The former Fine Gael leader, who left office in June 2017, was part of the winning crew in Bear Grylls’ yacht at a charity royal regatta on the Isle of Wight.

The fancy affair was hosted by none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton and took place in the seaport town of Cowes.

Enda was part of TV star and adventurer Grylls crew on the yacht for African wildlife conservation charity Tusk, which won the competition outright.

We’re told he’s a supporter of the charity and that support obviously gets him some nice days out from time to time.

Seven other charities took part in the competition yesterday, with William and Kate also climbing onboard, but it was the dynamic duo of Grylls and Kenny who took home the gold.

Of course this isn’t Enda’s first time hanging out with the royals since his retirement.

He was spotted rubbing shoulders with Harry and Meghan last year he handed out awards at a polo tournament.

The former Taoiseach is clearly making the most of his time since he surrendered the Fine Gael leadership. Beats chasing rats around the Dáil bar any day.

With reporting from Christina Finn