Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny to present Irish language RTÉ show about old railway routes

FORMER TAOISEACH ENDA Kenny is set to front an Irish language television series on RTÉ about old Irish railway routes.

The series is being produced by Sonas Productions and will air in late 2021.

A fluent Irish speaker, Kenny will host the series in the native language.

Funding is being made available for the series through the Irish Language Broadcasting Fund.

In the series, Kenny will visit old railway routes throughout Ireland, learning the history of them.

In a statement, RTÉ said: “Enda Kenny journeys along the lost railway routes of Ireland, learning the history of the route and meeting some of the local communities along the way.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Kenny served as leader of Fine Gael from 2002 to 2017 and as Taoiseach from 2011 to 2017.