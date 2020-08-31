This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny to present Irish language RTÉ show about old railway routes

The series is being produced by Sonas Productions and will air in late 2021.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 31 Aug 2020, 2:30 PM
45 minutes ago 4,172 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191485
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

FORMER TAOISEACH ENDA Kenny is set to front an Irish language television series on RTÉ about old Irish railway routes. 

The series is being produced by Sonas Productions and will air in late 2021. 

A fluent Irish speaker, Kenny will host the series in the native language.

Funding is being made available for the series through the Irish Language Broadcasting Fund. 

In the series, Kenny will visit old railway routes throughout Ireland, learning the history of them. 

In a statement, RTÉ said: “Enda Kenny journeys along the lost railway routes of Ireland, learning the history of the route and meeting some of the local communities along the way.”

Kenny served as leader of Fine Gael from 2002 to 2017 and as Taoiseach from 2011 to 2017. 

