Thursday 23 September 2021
Five endangered cheetah cubs born at Fota Wildlife Park

The two male and three female cubs were born on 10 August.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 12:01 PM
Three of the newborn cubs
Image: Darragh Kane
FIVE NORTHERN CHEETAH cubs have been born at Fota Wildlife Park, the Cork-based conservation group has announced.

Two male and three female cubs – who have yet to be named – were born at the park on 10 August to mother Gráinne and father Archie.

Northern cheetah cubs are considered ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s ‘Red List’, a comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of different species, and fewer than 800 exist in the wild.

Head ranger at Fota Julien Fonteneau said that the birth of five cubs is “very rare” and that the litter is bigger than normal.

“I’m thrilled to say that they all are thriving. The cubs are very active and a delight to see every day, up at the top of their habitat playing and annoying their mother Gráinne, who seems to be taking it all in her stride,” he said.

dkane-23092021repro-freepic-darragh-kane Source: Darragh Kane

The cubs’ mother is four years old and was born in Fota Wildlife Park, while she previously gave birth to a litter of three cubs on Saint Patrick’s Day last year. However, the cubs are twelve-year-old Archie’s first.

A total of 238 cheetahs have been born at Fota Wildlife Park since 1984.

The park has also announced that a competition to name the cubs is open to members of the public.

Stephen McDermott
