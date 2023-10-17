New energy credit and double child benefit payment both to be paid in first week of December

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago
THE FIRST ENERGY credit of those promised by the Government in Budget 2024 will be applied to people’s bills on 1 December of this year.
Cabinet approval is to be sought for legislation to be published that will establish the latest Electricity Costs Emergency Benefit Scheme, as was announced in budget week.
The latest round of three credits that this legislation will green light will amount to €150 each, totalling at €450 each.
These payments will be applied to people’s bills on 1 December, 1 January, and 1 March.
For some, it may take longer to see the credit reduce their bill because of the two monthly bill cycle for electricity.
People don’t have to apply for the credits – they are implemented automatically.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries will brief cabinet today on the timetable for the delivery of the nine Cost of Living Payments that were outlined in Budget 2024.
The first lump sum payment to be rolled out will be the €400 Working Family Payment, which is to be paid on the week beginning 20 November.
This payment will benefit 46,500 households, with 98,000 children.
On the same week, the €400 Disability Support Grant will be issued to 214,000 people with disabilities, as well as the €300 Fuel Allowance lump sum.
The second batch of lump sum payments will be paid on the week beginning 27th November, these will include the €400 Carer’s Support Grant, and the €200 for the people on the Living Alone Allowance.
On that same week the €100 Qualified Child Benefit will be issued in respect of 370,000 children.
On the week beginning 4 December, the Christmas Bonus benefits will be paid, as well as the doubled Child Benefit.
The final lump sum to be paid out will be the January Bonus on the week beginning 29th January.
Overall the cost of the lump sum payments will be €1.2 billion.
