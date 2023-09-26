Steep rise in number of Irish households falling into arrears on energy bills

THE COMMISSION FOR Regulation of Utilities has found that there has been a month on month increase in the number of Irish households finding themselves in arrears on domestic gas bills since last November.

It has also found that there has been a “notable increase” in the number of domestic electricity customers falling into arrears since the last Government emergency electricity credit in March.

The number of electricity customers in arrears increased from 285,091 in May of this year to 298,075 in June.

Meanwhile the number of gas customers in arrears increased from 172,415 to 15,569.

There has also been an increase in accounts being disconnected due to non-payment.

In April of this year 15 domestic electricity accounts were disconnected due to non-payment, which rose to 132 in May, and again to 145 in June.

This figure decreased from 53 to 40 disconnections between May and June for non-domestic accounts.

The number of domestic gas accounts disconnected due to non-payment increased from 21 in April, to 197 in May, and again to 202 in July.