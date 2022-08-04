Poll: Should the government introduce a windfall tax on energy companies?

THERE ARE RENEWED calls today for the introduction of a windfall tax on profits from energy companies and use of the funding to ease the the financial strain on households.

Yesterday the UN chief accused oil and gas companies of making “excessive” profits from this crisis.

“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities and at a massive cost to the climate,” Antonio Guterres said.

He urged governments to tax these profits and use the funds to “support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times”.

So we want to know what you think: Should the government introduce a windfall tax on energy companies?

