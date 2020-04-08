The death toll in England from Covid-19 has increased by 828 people

An MOT testing centre in Belfast being used as a drive-thru coronavirus testing centre.

An MOT testing centre in Belfast being used as a drive-thru coronavirus testing centre.

NEW FIGURES PUBLISHED by NHS England this afternoon show that a further 828 people have died in English hospitals from Covid-19, bringing the total so far there to 6,483.

The patients who sadly passed away were aged between 22 and 103 years old. Of the 828 people who died, 46 of them had no underlying health conditions.

Alongside that, a further five people are confirmed to have died in Northern Ireland bringing the death toll there to 78. In Wales, 33 more people have died bringing the total number there to 245.

The latest figures around the UK come as the government is set to expand lockdown measures next week amid warnings it would be too early to ease restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remains in a stable condition in intensive care, had committed to review if the measures could be eased this Monday, three weeks after he imposed the conditions.

The latest update on Johnson’s condition came this afternoon, after Downing Street said the PM is “responding to treatment” and continues to be in “good spirits”.

There had been confusion after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, refused to directly answer questions on when the review of restrictions would take place.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman clarified today that the review would take place “on or around” the three-week mark as he urged the public to “stick with it” at the “critical time”.

He highlighted the Government’s key advisers having made clear it was too early to say when the coronavirus pandemic would reach its peak and it would be safe to ease the restrictions imposed on March 23.

The emergency legislation laid before Parliament three days after the PM’s announcement states that a review must take place every 21 days, with the first deadline being 16 April.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that London is “nowhere near lifting the lockdown”.

“We think the peak, which is the worst part of the virus, is still probably a week and a half away,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

With reporting from PA