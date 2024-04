The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

England 88

Ireland 10

IRELAND FELL TO their second heaviest defeat in Women’s Six Nations history as England racked up 88 points at Twickenham.

The hosts scored 14 tries in all, falling just shy of their winning margin from the corresponding fixture in 2002 which England won 79-0.

There were hat-tricks for Player of the Match Ellie Kildunne and Abby Dow, while centre Megan Jones crossed over twice for the reigning champions.

A penalty for Dannah O’Brien and a penalty try after an illegal tackle on Linda Djougang during a maul is all that England were willing to cough up in change.

