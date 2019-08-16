Ten arrested after police officer shot dead while responding to a burglary near Reading

Officers at the scene on Ufton Lane, near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, where the Thames Valley Police officer was killed. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

TEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Berkshire in south-east England after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary.

PC Andrew Harper was killed while performing his duties as he responded to the callout at around 11.30pm last night, Thames Valley police said.

It happened near the A4 between Reading and Newbury – around 80km to the west of London.

The ten people arrested are being detained at various police stations under suspicion of murder, the force said. Those arrested are all male and aged between 13 and 30.

“Our deepest thoughts at this time are of course with Andrew’s friends and family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers,” Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said.

“Our thoughts also extend to all of Andrew’s colleagues within Thames Valley Police.

As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said a “full and thorough investigation” had been launched.

I am deeply shocked and appalled by the death of a brave officer on duty in Thames Valley last night.



My thoughts are with PC Harper’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 16, 2019 Source: Boris Johnson /Twitter

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply shocked and appalled” at the killing.

“My thoughts are with PC Harper’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time,” Johnson said in a tweeted statement.

He added:

It is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe. They have my absolute support.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was “totally shocked” at the death, adding that it highlighted the need for more officers on the streets.