This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ten arrested after police officer shot dead while responding to a burglary near Reading

The ten arrested, aged between 13 and 30, are being detained under suspicion of murder.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 16 Aug 2019, 12:19 PM
42 minutes ago 6,014 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4769016

Police officer killed in Sulhamsted Officers at the scene on Ufton Lane, near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, where the Thames Valley Police officer was killed. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

TEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Berkshire in south-east England after a police officer was killed while investigating a burglary. 

PC Andrew Harper was killed while performing his duties as he responded to the callout at around 11.30pm last night, Thames Valley police said. 

It happened near the A4 between Reading and Newbury – around 80km to the west of London.

The ten people arrested are being detained at various police stations under suspicion of murder, the force said. Those arrested are all male and aged between 13 and 30.

“Our deepest thoughts at this time are of course with Andrew’s friends and family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers,” Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said.

“Our thoughts also extend to all of Andrew’s colleagues within Thames Valley Police.

As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said a “full and thorough investigation” had been launched. 

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply shocked and appalled” at the killing.

“My thoughts are with PC Harper’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time,” Johnson said in a tweeted statement. 

He added:

It is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe. They have my absolute support.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was “totally shocked” at the death, adding that it highlighted the need for more officers on the streets. 

For a police officer to be killed doing his duty is appalling. Whoever is responsible must be brought to justice.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie